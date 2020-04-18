MAI Capital Management Sells 142,291 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,291 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher H. Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWL stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

