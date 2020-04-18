MAI Capital Management Invests $512,000 in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

AJRD stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

