MAI Capital Management Boosts Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,470 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.10. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

