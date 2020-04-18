MAI Capital Management Buys 6,863 Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Tricida worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,466,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,579,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tricida by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 77,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Tricida news, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $135,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $126,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,761,511.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $583,295. Company insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. Tricida Inc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

