MAI Capital Management Acquires 457 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. ValuEngine cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $89.43 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

