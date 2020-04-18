Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $176.37 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.07 and its 200-day moving average is $175.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.