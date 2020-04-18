Insider Selling: Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells 27,653 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 27,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $36,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

On Tuesday, April 14th, Scff Management Llc sold 180,668 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $265,581.96.

On Monday, March 30th, Scff Management Llc sold 45,206 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,274.54.

On Friday, March 27th, Scff Management Llc sold 29,065 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $33,424.75.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Scff Management Llc sold 30,699 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $38,066.76.

On Monday, March 23rd, Scff Management Llc sold 60,800 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $66,880.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Scff Management Llc sold 42,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $58,072.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Scff Management Llc sold 26,835 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $39,447.45.

On Monday, March 16th, Scff Management Llc sold 10,500 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $23,310.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Scff Management Llc sold 15,677 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $39,819.58.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Scff Management Llc sold 28,017 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $72,564.03.

ELVT opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.64. Elevate Credit Inc has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 57.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 37.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.