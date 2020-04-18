Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Post -$1.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.60). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($4.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.03) to ($3.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.02).

ATRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $25,308.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,127.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $58,502.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,649.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $130,907. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 67,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,955 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000.

Shares of ATRA opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.51.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

