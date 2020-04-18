Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Director Buys $25,614.96 in Stock

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Director John Allen Gray bought 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,614.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $96,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Allen Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, John Allen Gray purchased 43 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $396.03.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $129.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

