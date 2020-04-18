Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 201,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $25,925.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $26,950.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $28,200.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $259,179.12.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $25,450.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $33,325.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $38,450.00.

Shares of YEXT opened at $12.27 on Friday. Yext Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Yext by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Yext by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Yext by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

