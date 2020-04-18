Zacks: Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). National CineMedia reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. Barrington Research cut shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

NCMI stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $213.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 236,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,896,343 shares of company stock worth $7,796,186 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,973,000 after purchasing an additional 220,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,367,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 63,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

