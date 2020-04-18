ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76. ONEOK has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

