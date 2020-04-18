Citigroup Downgrades Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNN. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,195,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,796 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,316,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,131,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,357,000 after acquiring an additional 417,328 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.