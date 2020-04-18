Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.
Rattler Midstream stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $725.76 million and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.
In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.
