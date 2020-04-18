Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $725.76 million and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

