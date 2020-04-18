DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Lowered to $8.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCP. UBS Group cut DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut DCP Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut DCP Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of DCP opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.82. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean O’brien purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $99,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van purchased 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $464,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 85,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

