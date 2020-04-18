Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.53.

NYSE:MMP opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 69,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

