Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Down to $3.41

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.41. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 562,945 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $986.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 10,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 225,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,181.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 35,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,439.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,792 shares of company stock valued at $291,997 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,127 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,016,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

