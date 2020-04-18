Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $3.32

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.32. Sasol shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 2,344,671 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Sasol alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 407.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 583,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 468,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $3,320,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 51,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 149,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.