Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $3.32

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.32. Sasol shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 2,344,671 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.23.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
