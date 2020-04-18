L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Given New $252.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.44.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $203.50 on Tuesday. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.08.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.