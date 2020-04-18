Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MANT. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mantech International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Mantech International has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Mantech International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.