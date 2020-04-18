MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,597 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $124.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 195.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.19 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 788.85%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

