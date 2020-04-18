MAI Capital Management Buys 8,496 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 213.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,754,000 after purchasing an additional 300,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,421,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,904,000 after purchasing an additional 189,718 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.97.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $913,762.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

