Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Genpact were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 2,978.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Genpact by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,480,000 after acquiring an additional 641,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $110,322,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genpact by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,526,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 210,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on G shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In other Genpact news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

