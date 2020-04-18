MAI Capital Management Sells 541 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.84. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.