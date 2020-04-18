MAI Capital Management Buys New Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,626 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,057,000 after buying an additional 386,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.11. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $121.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,639.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

