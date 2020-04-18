MAI Capital Management Lowers Position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $286.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $44.77.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

