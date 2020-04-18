Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 77.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of CPB opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.