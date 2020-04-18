MAI Capital Management Has $823,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $103.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.93.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.