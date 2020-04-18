MAI Capital Management Purchases 870 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Qualys were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qualys by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,634.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total value of $47,983.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,101,591.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,541. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QLYS stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.56. Qualys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

