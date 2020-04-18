MAI Capital Management Lowers Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,719 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 22,952.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,385,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,166 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,272,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,500 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,925,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,609 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,961,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.27.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

