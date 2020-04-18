MAI Capital Management Lowers Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,719 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 22,952.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,385,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,166 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,272,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,500 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,925,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,609 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,961,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.27.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: Elevate Credit Inc Major Shareholder Sells 27,653 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Elevate Credit Inc Major Shareholder Sells 27,653 Shares of Stock
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics Inc to Post -$1.36 EPS
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics Inc to Post -$1.36 EPS
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Director Buys $25,614.96 in Stock
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Director Buys $25,614.96 in Stock
Insider Selling: Yext Inc CTO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Yext Inc CTO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock
Zacks: Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share
ONEOK Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group
ONEOK Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report