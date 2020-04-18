Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $224.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.40 and a 200-day moving average of $251.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

