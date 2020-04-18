Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,077,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,479 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $178,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,925,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,901,000 after buying an additional 538,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,546,000 after buying an additional 201,139 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,115,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,645,000 after buying an additional 116,991 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,289,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,988,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

NYSE:LW opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.92. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.