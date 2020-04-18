Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

NYSE AIT opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

