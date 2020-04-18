Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,715,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,962,000 after purchasing an additional 430,457 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,717,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,305,000 after purchasing an additional 180,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,109,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,627,000 after purchasing an additional 128,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

