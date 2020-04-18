MAI Capital Management Purchases 442 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $12,528,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Cintas by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its position in Cintas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $204.16 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.07.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

