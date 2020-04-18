MAI Capital Management Sells 5,200 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,230.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period.

Shares of ITB opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

