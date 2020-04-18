MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.46. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

