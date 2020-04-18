MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,181,311,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,377,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Baxter International by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 656,106 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAX opened at $92.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.