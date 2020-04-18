Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,692,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $141.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

