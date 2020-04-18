Arden Trust Co Sells 1,814 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

