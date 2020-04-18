Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.87.

NYSE:AAP opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.89. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $177.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

