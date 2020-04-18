Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

