Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Shopify from $590.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.41.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $590.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.88 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $213.13 and a 52 week high of $593.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

