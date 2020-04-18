Arden Trust Co Sells 1,067 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $57.47 on Friday. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

