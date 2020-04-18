Arden Trust Co Grows Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,716,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,180,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,318,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,996,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Michael E. Ducey bought 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,973.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 140,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $6,594,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,485,916 shares of company stock worth $66,054,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $38.87 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

