Arden Trust Co Purchases 208 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.52.

NYSE PXD opened at $76.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

