Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 1,142.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 11.6% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

