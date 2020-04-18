Arden Trust Co Has $401,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,446 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 46,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.06.

PANW stock opened at $193.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.56. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,112 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,150 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

