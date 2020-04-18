Arden Trust Co Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $116.30 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

