Arden Trust Co Has $390,000 Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,128,000 after purchasing an additional 189,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $350,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,324,000 after acquiring an additional 435,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in AFLAC by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,597,000 after acquiring an additional 810,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

NYSE AFL opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.